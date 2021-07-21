Chief Minister aims to make Tamil Nadu 1 trillion US dollar economy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has revealed that he aims at making the state a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2030. ‘We want Tamil Nadu to be one of the best states in South Asia. Our government’s target is to make Tamil Nadu a US dollar 1 trillion economy’ said CM while addressing the Investors Conclave in Chennai. The conclave was organized by the Industries department to attract investment.

The state government has launched a single-window portal 2.0. This new portal provides upgraded digital services such as parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments and approval for select clearances for investors.

The state government signed 35 MoUs with an investment of Rs 17,141 crore at the conclave. It will generate jobs for around 55,054 people. Stalin also laid the foundation for 9 projects including an oxygen plant in Hosur. These projects will generate jobs to 21,630 people.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation signed an agreement with General Electric Company to establish a Centre of Excellence to enhance the production of aircraft and aeronautical components for industries in the aerospace and defence sector. JSW Energy will invest Rs 3500 crore to set up 450 MW Wind Power Generation in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Tiruppur. Tata Consultancy Services will provide employment for 15,000 people for their Phase III project at Sipcot Siruseri with an investment worth Rs 900 crore.