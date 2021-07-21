Maharashtra: Tansa Dam nearing to overflow, villages put on alert

Thane: According to an official, 33 villages along the Tansa river in Thane and Palghar districts were put on alert following heavy rains on Tuesday.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell, said that a dam nearby is in danger of overflooding, which then could flood the river.

‘A total of 18 villages in Thane and 15 in Palghar have been put on alert. These areas are found in the talukas of Sahapur, Bhiwandi, Wada and Vasai. The current level of Tansa Dam is 125.55 MTHD while the overflow limit is 128.63 MTHD were told by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, owner of the dam, to intimate villagers,’ he said.