See how a 1 rupee coin can change your life

New Delhi: A 1 rupee coin lying idly in your collection box can enable you to earn crores of rupees just by sitting at home, provided you are more careful about which currency you possess. It is possible to make nearly Rs 10 crore by selling it online. You can sell notes and currency of collections on websites that deal with them at a very high premium.

The coin of Rs 1 mentioned above was actually auctioned for Rs 10 crore. However, this coin is not an ordinary coin. A coin that has been auctioned at such a high premium was printed during British rule in 1885. You too could get Rs 10 crore if you own such a coin through the online auction.

You can find such rare coins for sale on several websites. To auction these old coins, you can also visit OLX. You will need to create a login ID and auction your coin. In addition, you can also auction coins by creating an ID on indiamart.com. You will need to share a photo of your coin for the auction.

There are a number of people who are into buying antique goods, as well as coin collectors who would go to any length to acquire rare coins.