Anurag Kashyap’s daughter reacts to #MeToo allegations against her father

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliya, a social media influencer and YouTuber, has opened up about how the MeToo accusations affect her.

20-year-old Aaliya revealed that misrepresentation’ of her father’s character impacts her in a way she cannot even explain and may even feel her anxiety, a mental health issue she has been dealing with for a long time.

‘The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me,’ Aaliya stated during an appearance on Zoom By Invite Only season 2.

Aaliya went on to speak highly of her father, saying, ‘People think he’s a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will tell you he’s the softest teddy bear you’ll ever meet.’ Aaliya also spoke of feeling anxious when such accusations were leveled against her father. ‘This is what causes me anxiety, not really the hatred. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad has also been trying to keep his things away from me so as not to make my anxiety worse.’

In a YouTube video, Aaliya talked about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks. In addition, she revealed her parents – Anurag and Aarti Bajaj – flew down to Los Angeles, where she was studying, after she experienced a very bad anxiety attack.

Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment by an actress last year, which he categorically denied and called ‘fictitious’.