Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 all set to resume flight operations

New Delhi: The T2 terminal at Delhi airport has resumed flight operations today (July 22, 2021) after a two-month hiatus. As India struggled with the second wave of COVID-19, the terminal was shut down on May 18 due to a significant drop in domestic air passenger traffic.

‘The T2 terminal will reopen with IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights, as well as complete operations of Go First in the first phase, with an expected footfall of 25,000 passengers,’ reported Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Delhi Airport tweeted, ‘Starting 22nd July, 00:01 AM, Terminal 2 at #DelhiAirport will resume flight operations [email protected] 2000 series and all @GoFirstairways domestic flights.’

The Delhi International Airport Limited has also announced that over 27 counters, including 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo, will be open to serve passengers on respective flights. In contrast, India’s low-cost carriers like Indigo and Go First have posted updates regarding the terminal change on their social media accounts.

According to IndiGo’s tweet, flights 6E2000-6E2999 will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 of the Delhi international airport.

A drop in COVID-19 cases across the country forced the closure of the T2 terminal on May 18 this year, resulting in a dramatic drop in flights. The airport subsequently relocated all of its flight operations to the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport.

The decision to resume flight operations at the T2 terminal comes after the Delhi airport has been experiencing an increase in passengers following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown and travel norms by various states.

‘T2 will resume operations from July 22 with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase to somewhere around 280 movements by August,’ DIAL said in an earlier statement.