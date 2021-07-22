Rishabh Pant tests Covid negative, joins India’s bio-bubble

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from Covid-19 ahead of the five-match test series against England beginning on August 4 in Nottingham. On July 8, Pant tested positive for Covid-19 and has joined Team India’s bio-bubble in Durham.

Rishabh Pant’s return was announced on Twitter by BCCI. ‘Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back,’ BCCI tweeted.

According to UK guidelines, Pant has completed his ten-day isolation period. While the team was on its 20-day break following the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, the player tested positive for the virus. Pant was recently spotted at the Euro 2020 match and even posted pictures on Twitter.

The BCCI Medical Team had also identified Bharat Arun, bowling coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Dayanand Garani (throwdown specialist cum masseur), who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14. These four persons are undergoing 10-day isolation and will continue in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London.

Earlier this month, the entire Indian contingent, including travelling family members and caretakers, received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In order to mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent takes the Lateral Flow Test every day.

The Indian team will play England in a five-match Test series starting on August 4. During the build-up to the high-intensity series, they are playing a three-day practice match at Chester-le-Street against County XI.

The showdown between India and England marks the start of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.