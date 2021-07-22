Brave cat! Watch the viral video of pet cat and cobra

Bhubaneswar: A pet cat prevented a mishap by preventing a cobra from entering her owner’s house in the Kapilas area of Bhubaneswar, the state capital of Odisha. Social media has gone viral with videos of the incident.

In the short clips, the cat Soni is seen sitting in front of a house in what appears to be the courtyard while a cobra stalks forward in an attempt to enter. The cat watched the cobra for about two hours to prevent it from entering the house and harming the inhabitants.

After a few hours, a rescue team member arrived at the scene and picked up the cobra with the help of a stick. At that moment, the cat retreated backward as the man placed the cobra in a bag.