India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in several states for the next three-four days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in several states across the country. As per the weather bulletin issued by the national weather agency, west and central India will witness heavy downpours for the next three-four days. The intensity of the rain over north India will decrease in the coming days, while the west coast and Gujarat will receive widespread rainfall for four-five days.

As per IMD, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 22. The weather agency predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning at most places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Breaking news: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits

IMD issued a ‘red alert’ in Mumbai and an ‘orange alert’ in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal in Maharashtra. Light to moderate rainfall at scattered places over Delhi is very likely in the next 24 hours. The rainfall is likely to increase from July 25, the IMD said.