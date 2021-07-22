Indian Army on high alert: China intensifies activity along the LAC

Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Barahoti region of Uttarakhand, the Chinese military has intensified its activities. After a gap of over six months, the movement has been reported on the Chinese side in the area. Around 40 members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were recently spotted patrolling the area along the LAC in Barahoti, according to government sources. ‘Around 40 Chinese Army troops arrived along the LAC in Barahoti. There were PLA troops in the area after a long time,’ the sources said.

According to sources, more Chinese activity in the central sector could be likely in the near future due to recent developments along the LAC, but most of the necessary preparation has already been completed. A number of drones and helicopters have been operating at China’s airbase near Barahoti.

Last year, the Indian forces reportedly deployed their troops in Uttarakhand to avoid a Ladakh-like situation. India has positioned additional troops in the central sector, and rear formations have advanced there, according to the sources. General Bipin Rawat and Lt-General Y Dimri, Commander of the Central Army, reviewed the security situation in the central sector recently, which included areas along the LAC in Uttarakhand.

Since May last year, India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh. After a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from both sides of Pangong lake in February. The two sides are currently engaged in discussions to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. Officials estimate that each side has 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.