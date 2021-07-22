IT company plans to reward top performers with Mercedes-Benz. How did your appraisal go?

When it comes to motivating employees, incentives play a very important role. In a mind-blowing initiative, HCL Technologies is rewarding its top performers. Are you up for a wild guess? The firm plans to award its best-performing employees with Mercedes-Benz cars. Isn’t that amazing? Even as you grumble about your last appraisal, someone else may receive a luxury car as a reward for their hard work. Feeling jealous?

According to The Times Of India, the proposal is currently being reviewed by the board. It is not the first time the company has proposed to reward its employees in such an extravagant way. In 2013, the company gave out 50 Mercedes-Benz cars to its top-performing employees, but that practice was discontinued later. In case this information made you envious of employees at HCL, fintech company BharatPe’s first-of-its-kind Referral and Joining Policy will blow your mind.

An Indian company has announced a lucrative offer to attract tech talent in India. The Delhi-based company aims to strengthen its technology team, and new employees will have a choice between a bike or gadget package, according to Business Standard.

Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose headphones, Harman Kardon speakers, Samsung Galaxy watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle is included in the gadget package. HCL and BharatPe employees are likely to be delighted by this news, as are others, but you only hope that your bosses read this right now and change their minds during the next appraisal season.