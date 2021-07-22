Breaking News: 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Panama and Costa Rica but was relatively far from the major population centers and did not cause any immediate damage.

Patricia Ortiz, a resident of Puerto Armuelles, Panama, about 47 miles north of the epicenter, reported that the power had gone out within seconds of the shaking. ‘It was very strong, the strongest I’ve seen in recent years,’ she said.

U.S. Geological Survey reports that the epicenter of the earthquake that struck on Wednesday afternoon was off Costa Rica’s border with Panama, 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It occurred at a depth of about six miles. Although Panama’s capital wasn’t affected, parts of western Panama and Costa Rica did feel tremors. In spite of no immediate reports of injuries or damage, authorities have begun inspecting structures.