Jetting off to space – Overwhelming demand for spaceflight tickets

Texas: Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin revealed on Tuesday that it has sold over $100 million in seats for future passenger journeys to the edge of space.

At Blue Origin’s presentation following its first crewed flight, Bezos remarked, ‘The demand is very, very high.’

The cost of seats on the New Shepard rocket has not been revealed. The only hint of Blue Origin’s price structure is a $28 million public auction for a ticket on the company’s maiden trip with Bezos. Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism competitor Virgin Galactic has priced between $200,000 and $500,000 for tickets on its upcoming flight.

Blue Origin will ‘fly human missions twice more this year,’ according to Bezos, who added that he is ‘not sure yet’ how many crewed New Shepard launches the company will try in 2022.

‘We’ll figure it out,’ Bezos said, adding that in the future, the firm plans to launch at a ‘very high’ rate.

Blue Origin’s Texas facility presently houses two New Shepard rocket launchers, one for research cargo missions and the other for passenger flights.

‘We really do want to practice with this vehicle, so we’re going to have to build more boosters…to fly more frequently,’ Bezos said.