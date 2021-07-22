‘Keep it simple and sweet’, Yami Gautam’s mantra for her wedding

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar married in a modest ceremony earlier this year. Most people, including the media and their colleagues in the film business, were taken aback by the news of their wedding. In a recent interview with a daily, Yami discussed her Himachali wedding and how it turned out precisely the way she had envisioned it.

Everything was kept simple and radiant, according to Yami, from the wedding venue to the wedding attire and style, to reflect the atmosphere and what she and Aditya stood for as a pair.

Yami stated that she has attended numerous lavish weddings, which gave her greater clarity about how she wanted her wedding to appear. ‘The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought. We both are averse to the wastage that happens at weddings — food, flower decorations, and so many other things. Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you,’ she said.

She also spoke about her wedding preparations and how she and her sister Surilie Gautam were able to get everything done just a few hours before the event. She stated that she wanted it to be in the presence of family and close friends and that despite missing a few loved ones, they were pleased to be making it all appear magical and genuine. ‘Why traditional folk songs. My mother-in-law played some beautiful Kashmiri songs. The maroon wedding sari I wore belongs to my mother. My nani had bought it for her. When I showed it to my stylist Allia Al Rufai, she said that it was beautiful and we don’t have these fabrics and patterns anymore. Personally, I wanted to wear something that is close to my heart and carries my tradition,’ Yami added.

Yami revealed that she applied her own makeup, her brother took her photos and her sister styled her. The actor went on to say that just one individual took the photos, and her family had known him for years.