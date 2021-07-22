Konkan Railway suspends train services due to heavy rain

Panaji: The Konkan Railway suspended the train services in the Ratnagiri route in Maharashtra due to heavy rain. ‘The water levels at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe station in the district has crossed the danger mark and considering the safety of the passengers the trains services were suspended in the route’ said Konkan Railway spokesperson.

Konkan Railway has a 756-kilometer long route from Roha in Mumbai to Thokur in Mangalore. The route span across three states- Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain in several states for the next three-four days

Earlier, Central Railway has suspended the services in the Kasara Ghat section in Thane due to a heavy downpour. Local train services in Mumbai were suspended on a section due to waterlogging on the tracks. The traffic between Khardi and Igatpuri was suspended. The local trains in the Central Railway are only running up to Titwala and Ambernath stations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Deparrtmtynet (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palgahr on Thursday.