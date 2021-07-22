‘Minorities have been and will be taken care of’, reassures RSS chief

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made it clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not harm Muslims in India. The RSS leader said this in Guwahati after releasing a book on CAA written by Guwahati University professor Nani Gopal Mahanta. Bhagawat also accused that there were organized attempts to increase the Muslim population since 1930 in Punjab, Sindh, Bengal, Assam to establish dominance and turn the country into Pakistan.

‘After Independence, the first prime minister of the country said that minorities will be taken care of, and that has been done so far. We will continue to do so. No Muslim will face any loss due to CAA,’ said Bhagwat.

‘The (1950) Nehru-Liaquat Pact clearly stated that each country would protect its minorities. India has been following it, Pakistan failed to do so, ‘ said RSS leader.

‘Since 1930, there have been organized attempts at increasing the Muslim population in a planned manner. The design was to increase population in order to exercise their dominance and slowly turn this nation into Pakistan. This was true for Punjab, Sindh, Assam and Bengal. The plan worked to an extent as India got partitioned and Pakistan got created. But it didn’t happen entirely as planned and Assam didn’t go to Pakistan, though part of Bengal and Punjab got divided,’ said Bhagwat.

The CAA was passed by the Indian Parliament in 2019. The act aims at giving Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.