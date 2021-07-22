Overdose of patriotism: Minister’s comments spark unrest

Uttar Pradesh: Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla sparked a controversy when he said that those who oppose India would be killed in an encounter. Munawar Rana was the target of the minister’s statement. Shukla, a minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development in Yogi Adityanath’s government, allegedly said Rana was among those who remained in India after the partition but planned to break the country apart from within.

According to reports, Shukla said in such a situation, anyone standing against India would be killed in encounter. Munawar Rana said recently in a statement that if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh again he would relocate. In addition, Rana commented on the participation of Asaduddin Owaisi in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Party leaders like these will do anything to polarize voters based on religion, according to the Urdu poet.

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has told Rana to get ready to leave Uttar Pradesh now that Yogi Adityanath is all set to be re-elected as UP CM. ‘In Uttar Pradesh, under the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath, there have been no riots in the last five years. Under other governments, riots have occurred and Muslims have also felt unsafe,’ ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri told.

Furthermore, he added, ‘In a BJP-led state, Muslims are also completely safe, but Rana’s statement that he is leaving Uttar Pradesh if BJP wins next year’s Assembly elections and Yogi Adityanath is elected as Chief Minister is ridiculous’.