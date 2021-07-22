Pegasus spat in Parliament: MP snatches paper, tears it

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen on Thursday, grabbed and tore Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus spyware issue, causing chaos in the Rajya Sabha.

When Ashwini Vaishnaw was summoned to deliver a statement on the subject, members of the TMC and other opposition parties poured into the House well. As Ashwini Vaishnaw stood to talk on the Pegasus media reports, Santanu Sen grabbed the statement from her hands, tore it up, and tossed the pieces into the air, causing a commotion in the Rajya Sabha.

Following the commotion, Ashwini Vaishnaw was unable to finish his statement and instead placed a copy on the House table, saying, ‘A highly sensational story was published by a web portal on July 18, 2021. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the monsoon session of Parliament. This can’t be a coincidence.’

‘All concerned parties have already denied such reports and I request all the members to go through the detail report,’ Vaishnaw added.

TMC MP Santanu Sen and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also got involved in the heated exchange of words. Deputy Chairman Harivansh then requested members to refrain from acting in an unparliamentary manner, and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 a.m. on Friday.