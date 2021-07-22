Yogi government announces free WiFi in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath’s government is taking no chances with the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the administration has decided that people in public places will be able to enjoy free WiFi. There are 217 government-sponsored free WiFi locations to be provided, including 17 municipal cities.

The Uttar Pradesh government will offer free WiFi services in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Firozabad cities as well as 200 municipal councils. In particular, the facility will be provided around bus stops, railway stations, tehsils, courthouses, block offices, and registrar offices.

In addition, the UP cabinet approved the budget submitted by the Finance Committee for the district hospital in Amethi. The proposal to build new Panchayat Ghars in 58,189 Gram Panchayats and to repair the old ones within six months has been approved by the state. There will be a Panchayat Assistant and a Computer Operator employed in each of the Gram Panchayat. As a result, 1,25 lakh people will be employed.