J&K govt amends Domicile Act, spouse of native woman married outside to get domicile certificate

On Wednesday, the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit welcomed the decision of the state government to grant domiciles to native women married outside of the Union Territory. In an important move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced on Tuesday it would issue a domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman. ‘The NC, PDP and the Congress had been selling dreams of all sorts to people of Jammu and Kashmir since the past so many decades,’ J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

‘It was ironic to see that secessionist leaders who had married women from outside the country, including Pakistan, had ensured state subject rights and status for them. But daughters of Jammu and Kashmir who were marrying people within India but outside the UT were losing all the rights in J-K,’ he said.

In 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the Jammu and Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020, which was made under section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. ‘We welcome the passage of J-K (adaptation of state laws) second order 2020, which seeks to grant domicile status to husbands of J-K women married outside,’ Raina said. ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ has been brought into play by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, he said.

‘All such anti-women, anti-youth, anti-people laws and arrangements have been put beneath the carpet. The families of women marrying outside have been made eligible for domicile status. This marks another milestone post August 5, 2019 in J-K history and the people of J-K, especially women, are upbeat and in high spirits,’ he said. Raina thanked the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the UT dispensation led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.