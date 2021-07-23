Five killed in landslides due to heavy rain

Mumbai: 5 people lost their lives in landslides and floods due to heavy rain in Raigad district in Maharashtra. As per local authorities, 4 incidents of landslides were reported in the district. The rescue team has rescued 15 people but 30 more are feared to be trapped inside.

As many as 47 villages were cut off in the Kolhapur district after roads leading to them were submerged in water as the Panchganga River crossed the danger mark due to heavy rain. Authorities had evacuated 965 families to safer places.

At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding in Maharashtra. Two teams of the NDRF were rushed to Ratnagiri’s Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain.

Konkan Railway has stopped, canceled and rescheduled several long-distance trains. Around 6,000 passengers were stranded in trains which were stopped at various stations on the Konkan Railway route.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. It also issued red and orange alerts for several other regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.