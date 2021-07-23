ICSE, ISC Board Results to be announced tomorrow

The ICSE and ISC results for students in classes 10 and 12 will be revealed tomorrow at 3 pm, according to a circular posted on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) website today. The results will be accessible on the Council’s websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as through the Council’s CAREERS portal and SMS.

By connecting onto the CAREERS site using the Principal’s login ID and password, affiliated schools will be able to see their students’ scores.

Students can now receive their ICSE results through text messages. Students must provide their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the format ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’ to get results by SMS.

The ICSE and ISC Councils have cancelled all exams owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Council stated in June that pupils will be given grades based on internal assessments.

It also said that rechecking of answer scripts is not permitted for the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations because the applicants were given imputed scores.

According to CISCE, if a candidate has concerns about the computation of marks in the result, she or he should submit an application to the institution, detailing the concerns and providing explanations for them.

All such applications will be reviewed by schools first, and only if the claims stated in them are true, they will be given to the CISCE, together with supporting papers and observations.

Also Read: New schemes declared by CBSE for the academic year 2021-2022

The official notice published on CISCE’s website said: ‘All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at [email protected] for the ICSE (Class 10) or at [email protected]_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021.’