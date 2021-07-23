Pegasus row: RaGa keeps harping Modi’s involvement

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has demanded a judicial inquiry in the Pegasus phone tapping row. The Congress leader accused that the Prime Minister and Home Minister are using weapons against the Indian state and institutions.

‘Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions. It is an attack on the democratic foundations of our country. It must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible be identified and punished,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

‘The main question is that has the government not paid for this? Can you buy Pegasus? Can I buy Pegasus? Only a government can buy Pegasus. The Prime Minister’s signature, or at least the Home Minister’s signature, is needed for it. The military of a nation cannot buy Pegasus,’ said Gandhi.

The Congress leader said that his phone was also tapped and he knew this fact. Rahul Gandhi sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s ouster from the cabinet.

‘I am not a ‘potential target’. My phone is tapped, it is clearly tapped. Not only this phone, all my phones are tapped. I get phone calls from the Intelligence Bureau people who tap my phone. They say your phone is being tapped. My security people tell me they have to debrief what I say. I am in no pretensions that I am tapped. I am not afraid. I don’t get intimidated. In this country, if you are corrupt and a thief, you will be afraid. If you are neither of those, you have nothing to be afraid of, added the Congress leader.

The Union government has denied the entire allegations.