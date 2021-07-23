PLFI member carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh arrested along with 7 others

Ranchi: A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand police has arrested an area commander of People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head along with seven other members in West Singhbhum. The security team launched an operation after getting a specific tip-off about the movement of the cadres of PLFI. The security forces also recovered two country-made pistols and live cartridges.

Manoj Purti, the commander of PLFI is accused in more than 50 cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and arson. Police has registered cases the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA) against the arrested. A local court has sent them to judicial custody.

Earlier, Budheshwar Oraon, a top leader of the banned terror outfit was killed in an encounter. Oraon was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head and is involved in 103 cases.