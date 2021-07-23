Raj Kundra’s police remand extended; Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty’s residence

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a raid at the Juhu residence of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai has extended the police custody of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe till July 27.

The police in court said that the money he earned through this was used for online betting and have financial transactions with YES Bank and United of Bank of Africa. Police asked seven days of their custody to investigate more about his transactions. Mumbai Police has so far frozen Rs 7.21 crore in several people’s bank account in connection with Raj Kundra.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty shares first post on ‘surviving challenges’ after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly producing pornographic films and distributing it through mobile applications. The police has registered IPC 354 C (Voyeurism), 292 (sale, etc. of obscene books,), 293 (sale, etc., of obscene objects to young person), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act against Kundra.

Earlier in February, the Mumbai police raided a bungalow in Madh Island and busted a porn video making racket. And the investigation by police revealed that the videos were uploaded on a website and mobile app named ‘Hotshot’. The investigation by the police revealed that Raj Kundra and his associates bought more than 100 porn videos from different producers and directors and uploaded them on Hotshots over the past one-and-a-half years.