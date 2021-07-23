Rannvijay, wife Prianka share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha were blessed with a baby boy a few weeks ago. The actor announced the good news with a funny Instagram post with a photo of a jersey and a pair of small sneakers, which quickly drew well-wishes from his friends, family and fans.

And now, Rannvijay and Prianka both took to their Instagram accounts to disclose the baby’s name. It’s ‘Jahaanvir Singh Singha.’ Isn’t it stunning?

Sharing a photo of Rannvijay with their children, four-year-old daughter Kainaat and Jahaanvir, Prianka captioned the post: ‘My World, My Universe, & My Life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha #kainaat #jahaan Satnam Waheguru.’ While Rannvijay also shared an image and added: ‘#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru.’

Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as fans, flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Rannvijay’s Splitsvilla co-host Sunny Leone commented: ‘So so sweet Rann!! God Bless you all!!’

The couple has been together for over six years. They were blessed with Kainaat in 2017. Rannvijay is best known for presenting MTV series such as Roadies and Splitsvilla, a dating reality show. He is now featured as the co-host of Splitsvilla 13 with Sunny Leone.