Security forces guns down two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two militants belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

One of the slain militants is identified as Fayaz War. He was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel in the valley. As per the police, he was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a top terrorist commander along with an associate is trapped in a house in Warpora village. The encounter is still going on.

Last Friday, two top leaders of LeT were killed in an encounter in Srinagar. Another encounter had broken out between security forces and LeT terrorists in the Sadiq Khan area of Shopian on Sunday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year.