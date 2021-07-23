Shilpa Shetty shares first post on ‘surviving challenges’ after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty made her first Instagram post since her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week. She shared a quote from a book about surviving challenges.

Kundra (45) was detained by the crime branch on Monday night in connection with the suspected fabrication of pornographic videos and their distribution through several applications, according to the police.

Sharing a quotation on Instagram story by American novelist James Thurber on Thursday, which read: ‘Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness.’

‘We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now – not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.’

‘I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today,’ it concluded.

At least 11 persons have been detained, including Raj Kundra, for their suspected participation in a case involving the creation of pornography. A series of WhatsApp conversations revealed that Kundra handled the finances and management of a porn app.

Three women have also come forward with allegations in the case, claiming they were ‘forced to appear in pornographic movies,’ authorities said.