State administration issues Red alert in this district

Coimbatore: There was a flood alert issued on Friday to the residents of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam in the district as there has been an increase in excess water from Pilloor Dam after incessant rains in the Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Nilgiris district has been experiencing torrential rains for the past few days, and excess water is flowing into Pilloor dam, whose capacity has reached 97 feet as opposed to its full capacity of 100 feet.

Considering the safety of the dam, 14,000 cubic feet of water are being released to the river by opening four sluice gates, as inflow reached 15,000 cubic feet at 3 AM, officials said.

Officials from the administration informed people living on the banks, as senior Revenue officials met with them to review safety measures and make arrangements for accommodation in wedding halls and schools, they said.

They said that the inhabitants of Thekkampatti, Nellithurai, Mettupalayam, Alankombu and Sirumugai were also urged to relocate following the overflowing of Bhavani river, via a public address system.