Taliban kill hundreds in Kandahar: Revealed

Taliban killed 100 civilians after capturing Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said to Tolo News. ‘On orders of their Punjabi bosses (Pakistan), the brutal terrorists ambushed the homes of innocent Afghans in certain areas of Spin Boldak, looted the houses and killed 100 people,’ he told Tolo News. Mirwais Stanekzai, the spokesman, told that this reveals the true face of the enemy. Taliban denied the claim, according to the portal.

Since US troops withdrew from Afghanistan, Taliban have rapidly established their control, especially in the north. Taliban now control Afghanistan’s border crossing with Tajikistan and Pakistan. They claim to control 90% of the country’s border. The government strongly denies the claim. In response to the developments in Afghanistan, countries in the region conducted their largest-ever military exercise on Thursday. Moreover, Russia deployed military equipment at its base near the Afghan border the same day.