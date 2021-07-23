Two brothers missing from Jharkhand found dead in Bihar forest

Jharkhand: The bodies of two boys who had been missing for a month in Giridih, Jharkhand were discovered in a forest in Bihar’s Jamui on Wednesday, police said, adding that their family had identified them based on their clothing, shoes and the bike.

On June 22, Chandan Barnwal, 26 and Anshu Barnwal, 22, went missing. People who are collecting firewood in Manwa Forest found their bike, shoes, masks, and clothes in the bushes.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy. Jamui police superintendent Pramod Kumar Mandal said, ‘Our team reached the spot and found the bodies in a highly decomposed condition, and it seemed like the two had died days ago. We have sent the bodies for autopsies to ascertain the exact cause of their death.’

He went on to say that the relatives of the boys told them that a group involved in the circulation of counterfeit cash defrauded them of over 40,000 rupees.