Around 3000 staffs in Indian Railways lost lives in the pandemic, says Minister

New Delhi: The Railways have lost 2,903 employees because of Covid-19, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said the dues of 2,782 deceased Railway employees have been settled.

‘Indian Railways has a policy of providing appointments on compassionate grounds to dependents of railway employees who die in the course of duty, die in harness or are medically incapacitated. Dependents of family members of railway employees who died from COVID-19 are covered under the compassionate ground appointment scheme,’ Vaishnaw said.

According to him, compassionate appointments have been made in 1,732 of the 2,903 cases of deaths caused by Covid-19, adding that 8,63,868 railway employees have been given the first dose and 2,34,184 the second dose of vaccine.

‘A sufficient number of vaccination centres have been established and staff has been deployed for vaccination drive in Railways. Every effort is being made to vaccinate all Railway employees at the earliest, subject to availability of vaccine doses and willingness of the employees to get vaccinated,’ Vaishnaw said.