IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, 136 died, over 84,000 evacuated

Mumbai: Rains continue to batter several districts of Maharashtra with no signs of relief in sight. Over the last few days, 136 people have died in Maharashtra in rain-related incidents, including landslides and floods, officials said.

In Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts landslides caused by incessant rains led to several deaths. IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur for extremely heavy rainfall.

A total of 14 NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected areas, CM Uddhav Thackeray said. As of Friday evening, rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies had moved people to safer locations. Rescue teams are also using helicopters to evacuate the stranded people. The Indian Army and Navy will join the rescue effort on Saturday.

More than 84,452 people, including over 40,000 in Kolhapur district, were relocated in Western Maharashtra’s Pune division, officials said.

In Maharashtra, the government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who have lost their lives in landslides caused by heavy rains.

The prime minister condoled the deaths caused by the landslide in Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.