‘Epic selfie!’: Kamal Hassan and Fahadh Fassil all set for Vikram shoot

Chennai: Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan are renowned performers in the Indian film industry. The latest photo of the stars has gone viral on social media. Fahadh is seen taking a selfie with Kamal Haasan posing for him in the picture. According to a recent report, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will appear together on screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram.

Fahadh Faasil has enjoyed glowing reviews for his recently released film Malik, available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In the promotions of Malik, Fahadh admitted that Kamal Haasan is one of his favourite actors. Now, he is eager to act alongside him in Vikram.

The director Lokesh Kanagaraj assembled an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled earlier this month amid huge fanfare.

Kamal Haasan began shooting for Vikram on July 17 and took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote, ‘Day one of VIKRAM, felt like a High School reunion. In 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from filming. Several film makers have been out of action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr. Lokesh, his enthusiastic team, and my talented brothers Mr. Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil. (sic).’

Vikram is produced by Raaj Kamal Films international and is set to be released next year. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music.