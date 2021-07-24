Lawyer missing after practicing law for over two years without a degree

Alappuzha: Lawyers in Kerala’s Alappuzha Session Court have been left stunned after learning that a woman who has worked with them for nearly two years and even competed and won a post in the District Bar Association was a fraud. Ramankary resident Sessy Xavier practiced law in Alappuzha and was an advocate commissioner several times. An anonymous letter alleging that she does not have a law degree forced her to flee, and no one knows where she is right now.

Xavier was once a law student, but she didn’t pass the exam due to lack of attendance. Nonetheless, she managed to conceal this fact by approaching a senior lawyer in Alappuzha for an internship as part of her course. After completing the internship, she left and returned a couple of months later claiming she had completed her course and joined as his junior.

In March 2019 she became a member of the Alappuzha Bar Association, claiming to have applied for enrolment with the Bar Council. The 27-year-old has appeared in several court cases and gained a good reputation since then. She even ran in the Alappuzha Bar Association election for librarian this year and won with a comfortable margin.

Anonymous letter

The Bar Association received an anonymous letter claiming that Xavier does not have a law degree. The Bar Association gave her 24 hours to produce her documents, but she failed to do so. By the time the Bar Association contacted the police with a complaint, Xavier had fled with several rare books and documents from the library.

Additionally, Xavier’s Bar Council enrollment number came to light later as belonging to another lawyer. In addition to 420 IPC (cheating and dishonestly inducing property delivery), there is also a case filed against her under other sections. According to reports, Xavier was going to surrender in court on Thursday, but after learning that the police had added non-bailable charges against her, she fled.

While this is a unique case in Kerala, fake lawyers are not new in the country. It is estimated that 30% of all lawyers in India are fake, holding fraudulent degrees, according to a 2015 statement from the Bar Council of India (BCI). Since then, a two-year-long verification process has revealed that over 45% of lawyers in India are fakes.