Shilpa Shetty finally spills the beans on Raj Kundra’s controversial pornography case, here are details

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday told Mumbai Police that her brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, a London-based businessman, owned the Hotshot app and was responsible for its operation, sources reported.

As per sources, Shilpa Shetty told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of the exact contents of the Hotshot app, claiming she had nothing to do with it. The case is in relation to the production of pornographic films features her husband as the prime suspect.

The actress claimed Raj Kundra is innocent and has no involvement in producing porn content. According to her, Pradeep Bakshi, who resides in London, has been working on the Hotshot app. The Mumbai Police said Shilpa Shetty also mentioned that erotica differs from pornography in its content. Additionally, she pointed out that various other OTT platforms also feature similar erotica content, but this is not considered pornographic.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police conducted a raid at the residence of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. From their residence, police seized a hard disk and a computer.

Mumbai police are investigating whether Shilpa Shetty was involved in the porn racket in which her husband is a key figure.