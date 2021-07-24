Sushant and I realised we were nerds: Sanjana Sanghi on 1 year of ‘Dil Bechara’

Actress Sanjana Sanghi remembered her first meeting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how they quickly became friends over shared interests. Sanjana and Sushant appeared together in Dil Bechara. She also remembers discussing methods to promote the picture with Sushant.

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year and was watched by 95 million people in less than 24 hours. As an homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, it was made available for free on the site.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjana Sanghi shared: ‘We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir’s office, where we did our reading. Within five minutes of the meeting, we realised that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic and lived for the love of food! The other common point of interest was Delhi. While I hailed from Delhi, he had studied there. The one thing Sushant taught me was to save my energy. He made me realise how important it was to conserve energy by not putting in all of it when not required, for instance, the wide-angle shots. He used to call it ‘rationing’ of the energy.’

She further said: ‘Sushant and I were excited about the project through its making. We would discuss which colleges we would be visiting to promote the film. We even thought of the songs from the film that we planned to croon during the promotions and wondered whether we would be able to revisit the theatre in Jamshedpur where we shot the film.’

Also Read: Arya & Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl, confirms actor Vishal

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjana will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within. Kapil Verma is the film’s director.