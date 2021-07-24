Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi struck by an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude

Uttarkashi: A low-intensity earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand early on Saturday at 1.28 am. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) updated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 23 kilometers east of Uttarkashi and the depth of the earthquake was at 10 kilometers.

‘An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 1:28 am near 23 km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, at the depth of 10 km,’ said the National Center for Seismology.

Also Read: Philippines hit by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, no damage anticipated

Earlier last month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 12:18 pm about 55 kilometers North of Pithoragarh at a depth of 10 kilometers, on June 28.