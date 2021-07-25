Aptech Aviation Academy Inaugurates a New Centre in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

Aptech Aviation Academy inaugurates a new center in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad for students keen to pursue careers in aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, retail & more. The center was inaugurated by Mr. Shajan Samuel, Vice President, Aptech Limited.

The mini-metro Ahmedabad has been a strong educational hub with a stout infrastructure. Ahmedabad & Vastrapur today are witnessing huge interest from among the young pursuers to learn new age exciting courses such as aviation, hospitality, travel & tourism, retail & more. Aptech Aviation Academy conducted an exciting workshop on the latest trends and developments in the industry aimed at educating young aspirants about the various career opportunities and infinite possibilities the industry has to offer.

While there is no doubt that one of the most severely impacted industries during the pandemic is the aviation sector but it has also provided an opportunity for the industry to reimagine its future. The aviation industry has been resilient and has come back stronger, bolder and smarter from the previous crisis that have threatened the industry, the same is expected with the current crisis. Pursuant to the final order on Resolution Plan by the appropriate judicial Authority, Jet Airways is likely to make a comeback by the end of 2021 which augers well for the jobseekers and the employees. The government’s (Civil Aviation Ministry) announcement to operationalize unserved and undeserved 100 airports under the Udan scheme will also add to the scope of employment in the industry. Indian retail, on the other hand, is a nearly $900-billion market dominated by mom-and-pop stores. India’s population of nearly 1.3 billion has over the years become a sought-after retail destination with a growing base of young and affluent shoppers. The sector contributes 10% to India’s gross domestic product and accounts for 8% of India’s employment, according to Invest India, the country’s investment promotion arm. As per the industry estimates, around 5 crore people are employed in the organized retail sector in India.

Aptech Aviation and Hospitality Academy understands the industry potential and is a well-recognized brand offering aspirants training & skill based employment-driven courses to the exciting world of aviation, travel & tourism, hospitality and retail sector. The newly inaugurated center is one-of-its-kind with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, well equipped to facilitate students/aspirants with the conducive learning environment and train them as per the latest industry standards making them job-ready or pursue self-employment opportunities.