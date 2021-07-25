Baby elephant enjoys a snack and scratch out in the forest

A video of a young elephant enjoying a snack in the jungle has gone insanely popular on social media. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted the footage on their official Instagram account. After the video was shared, it received more than 80k views.

Ziwadi, a baby elephant, can be seen in the video having a short lunch in the bush. ‘Sweet Ziwadi enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest! This is an elephant who always marches to the beat of her own drum. She absolutely refuses to be rushed, and even when all the other orphans are hustling to and fro, she just continues placidly following her own routine (sic),’ read a portion of the video caption.

The next line explains how ‘Ziwadi has overcome extraordinary obstacles to be here today.’ It read: Ziwadi has overcome extraordinary obstacles to be here today. At just three years old, she will be in our care for many years to come — and you can become part of her story by adopting her this #FosterFriday.’

Netizens were enthralled by the video of a baby elephant. ‘I just loooove the beautiful language that you use to tell us about the elephants (or others) and their behaviours! Reading it, I always imagine listening to the grand David Attenborough, at the same time very serious as well as with a twist of humour. Well done, writer(sic),’ a user commented. ‘My lovely Ziwadi. Love you girly (sic),’ another wrote.

‘I love that she can do both at once! Such a good multitasker!’ commented a third.