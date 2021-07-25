ED likely to charge Raj Kundra with money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases against Raj Kundra for money laundering and violations of foreign exchange rules. Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 in connection with a pornography case. He was placed in police custody until July 23, which was later extended to July 27.

In the Bombay High Court, Raj Kundra has challenged the July 20 order of a metropolitan magistrate court remanding him in police custody in connection with the alleged pornography racket.

Here are the latest developments in the pornography case:

1. According to reports, the central agency mandated to investigate financial frauds may file cases against Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In addition, it reported that ED may do so ‘anytime after July 26,’ according to people familiar with the matter.

2. The Mumbai Police will inform the ED to investigate the financial irregularities in the case that also involves foreign exchange violations. Presently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and their publication through some apps.

3. The ED will request a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) from Mumbai Police before starting an investigation. Raj Kundra may be summoned under PMLA and FEMA before he is questioned by the ED.

4. Mumbai Police’s crime branch has alleged to a local court that Raj Kundra has been profiting financially from this illegal business by charging users subscription fees for these apps.

5. Additionally, the Mumbai Police have told the court that they believe the money earned from pornography was used for online betting.

6. Based on information about several WhatsApp conversations, the ED will investigate the claims made by the Mumbai Police about Raj Kundra’s involvement in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.

7. The director of Raj Kundra’s Viaan Industries may also be questioned by the ED in its investigation.

8. ED may also question Shilpa Shetty, who was director of Kundra’s firm until last year.

9. Shilpa Shetty told police she did not know the content of the HotShots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films. Shilpa Shetty has stated that Raj Kundra is innocent and has not been involved in producing porn.

10. Mumbai Police have identified Kundra as the key conspirator. Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been filed against him. Also, he faces charges under the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.