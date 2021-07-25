Tips for practicing yoga at home without getting injured

Most yoga practitioners will sustain an injury during their practice during their lives. Hence, to approach this ancient practice with calm and serenity, it is important to keep in mind a few important concepts, explained Jenny Parmar, yoga, meditation and breathwork teacher.

Adapting to the practice of yoga asanas requires a lot of caution. ‘It is always advisable to warm up before starting. This heats the muscles, increasing blood circulation throughout the body, preparing joints for movement, reducing injury risks, and enhancing the benefits of your practice,’ she said.

Before you perform any yoga asana, you should align your musculoskeletal system. There may be complex movements involved in the practice that may lead to injury if done incorrectly. It is therefore beneficial to seek professional advice or learn about your routine in advance through the right source, said Parmar.

Read more: Covid unlock: Delhi govt issues new guidelines, see what’s allowed from July 26

Your breath is your best friend during yoga practices. A person’s breathing pattern and the mind are inextricably connected neurologically. When performing asanas, pay close attention to your breathing. ‘Even the slightest change in your breathing rate may indicate that your body has become tense, as well as the need for an adjustment in the pose. As opposed to forcing yourself further, relax instead. By attending to your breath, you are not only preventing injuries, but also gaining an in-depth understanding of the practice over time,’ she concluded.

Even though the body is greatly involved in yoga asanas, we must not ignore the mind. Throughout the process, you need to keep an eye on your body movements. Mind and body must be in harmony, resulting in alignment with the universe as a whole. Pay attention to your body, go slowly, and be attentive to yourself. Being mindful will let you know if you’re heading in the right direction. Additionally, consider yoga a spiritual practice, she added.

So go ahead with ease. It’s okay if you make a mistake; feeling judged or critical about yourself or getting offended about not being able to perform an asana only pushes you into a negative frame of mind, taking you away from the actual practice.

Consistent practice is also essential for achieving flexibility and the ability to do certain asanas explicitly. Understand that we should not get involved in competition and force ourselves into any position. Instead, we must express serenity in our approach to every posture and advance from the easiest to the most advanced gradually and with ease.

Get creative with your resources! If you need support, a pillow or chair should work perfectly. Every asana should be performed comfortably. Nevertheless, you must not become dependent on these helping hands and become independent over time. In addition, a calm environment promotes better performance in the practice setting.

‘My personal advice to you before dissolving would be to perform every asana slowly. During every asana, be sure to take a momentary break. The technique helps the body relax, regain its equilibrium, and regenerate, and that is what prepares it for the next asana,’ the instructor explained.