Know the dangers of drinking MILK like this…

Milk plays an important role in our diet. We need protein and calcium to maintain our bone health, so drinking one glass of milk every day fulfills that need. Our immune system is boosted by the nutrients and enzymes in milk. There are people who believe drinking raw milk is more beneficial than drinking boiled milk. A recent study has found that drinking unpasteurized milk can actually cause more harm than good.

Between 1993 and 2012, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 127 outbreaks linked to raw milk or related products, including ice cream, soft cheese, and yogurt. There were 1,909 illnesses and 144 hospitalizations recorded during this period, indicating the harmful effects of consuming unpasteurized milk.

Raw milk’s ill effects

The bacteria in raw milk can contaminate our bodies and cause diseases such as reactive arthritis, diarrhoea, and dehydration. Animal udder or sometimes their feces come in contact with raw milk during extraction. There is a great deal more chance of contamination due to this. Raw milk is therefore extremely dangerous. Additionally, raw milk contains bacteria that could increase the risk of contracting tuberculosis.

While raw milk is packed with nutrients, it is also a known fact that it attracts microbes. Consequently, unpasteurized milk also expires very quickly compared to boiled milk. Raw milk should not be consumed by people with weak immune systems. Consuming raw milk also increases your body’s acidity levels. Maintaining a healthy level of acid is very important.