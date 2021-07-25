Landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur, multiple casualties reported

Chandigarh: On Sunday, a landslide hit the Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, causing nine deaths and four injuries.

The incident occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road. They were travelling from Chitkula to Sangla in a tempo when boulders fell on their vehicle. A total of 11 people were in the vehicle, including the driver. Another person who was on the road was also injured.

Boulders can be seen crashing down the Sangla valley and damaging the Batseri bridge in video footage. Additionally, the boulders fell on nearby houses and damaged plantations.

The nine individuals who lost their lives were not members of the same family. Identities of deceased tourists are being gathered, officials added.

The Kinnaur Police have reached the scene and are conducting rescue operations.