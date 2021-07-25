One Maoist neutralized in encounter

Sukma: A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has neutralized a Maoist in an encounter at a forest near Minpa village in Sukma district in Chattisgarh on Sunday.

The security forces launched a patrol in the area after getting information about the movement of Maoists. The search operation turned into an encounter which lasted for about one-and-a-half hours. The Maoists escaped to forests and later the body of one Maoist was recovered.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said that blood stains found at the site indicate that many other Maoists were either injured or killed in the encounter, but their colleagues managed to take them inside the forest. Search operation is still underway in the area, he added.