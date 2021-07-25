Possible date of Hijri New Year revealed

Dubai: As per the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) will possibly be on Tuesday, August 10, but, if the current month of Zul Hijjah lasts 29 days, then the Islamic New Year will be on Monday, August 9.

Earlier it was expected that the Hijri New Year would fall on Thursday, August 12, but the changes in moon sighting have changed the previous predictions. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.

Also Read: Video of Indian groom working on laptop at the mandap goes viral

Hijri New Year is a holiday for all employees working in the public and private sectors in UAE. After August, the UAE residents will get the next holiday in November for Martyr’s Day and in December for UAE National Day.