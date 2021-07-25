Shashi Tharoor’s post about Bhelpuri has left Indians baffled

Shashi Tharoor is renowned for his extensive vocabulary and witty sense of humor. His Twitter page allows us to experience his brilliance from time to time, and we’re happy to get whatever we can. Tharoor has graced us with another one of his eloquent posts that will amuse anyone who follows him on Twitter.

In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor wrote, ‘As received on @WhatsApp. Good for weekend consumption!’

As received on ?@WhatsApp?. Good for weekend consumption!? pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

In the image, you can see an elaborate recipe for the popular street food bhelpuri. In the recipe, one of the main ingredients, bhel, is referred to as ‘Exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest’. The recipe ends with the statement, ‘Commonly known as bhel puri. I got this recipe from Dr. Shashi Tharoor’.This elaborated recipe has gone viral and people are raving about it. Several people were amused by this post and some even made jokes about it.

On Twitter, the post has received over 1,000 likes and over 200 retweets. It is not the first time the politician has made people scratch their heads, he keeps posting eloquent descriptions that most of the time go over our heads.