Shershaah trailer out, the real story of Captain Vikram Batra

The trailer of Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, was finally unveiled today. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. In the trailer, Sidharth is seen brilliantly portraying Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), while Kiara portrays his fiancée, Dimple Cheema.

The trailer launch for Shershaah took place in Kargil today. Shershaah is directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan, who marks his Bollywood directorial debut with the film. Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainments are collaborating on the film.

Sidharth Malhotra had earlier released a handful of Shershaah posters. Captain Vikram Batra’s grit and heroism were shown in one of the posters. Sharing the post, the actor wrote: ‘It was his courage that led him to the battlefield & conquer every height he set his mind to. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August (sic).’

On July 22, Sidharth Malhotra released another eye-catching poster of Shershaah and captioned: ‘He was the man with the heart of a lion, he was the Shershaah of India. Experience his roaring greatness in #ShershaahOnPrime – TRAILER DROPS ON 25TH JULY (sic).’