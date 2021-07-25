Teen killed, private part chopped; funeral performed outside house of accused

Patna: A lovelorn youngster was tied to a tree by locals and tortured until he fainted, died on Saturday at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The incident happened late Friday night in a hamlet near the Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district. The locals also cut off the youth’s private parts.

The victim was identified as Saurabh Kumar (19). On Saturday, his relatives and others, enraged by the youth’s death, trashed the accused’s home and held the funeral in front of it.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 11 pm on Friday when Saurabh, a native of the same town, was found in the residence of his girlfriend. The girl’s relatives, enraged by the youth’s bold conduct, tied him to a tree and whipped him severely with iron rods, causing serious injuries.

The girl’s father, who is suspected of being the primary suspect, has been detained, said Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant, adding, operations are underway to apprehend others implicated in the crime.

Three individuals, on the other hand, were detained for allegedly assaulting the murder suspect’s home.