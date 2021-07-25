Terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter at the Munand area in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in the area after getting specific information about the presence of militants. The terrorists fired upon the security forces to which the team retaliated and in the gunfight one militant was killed.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces gunned down three unidentified terrorists in an encounter in the forest region of Shokbaba Sumlar-Aragam area of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the data provided by security forces, 10 encounters were seen and 21 terrorists were killed in the month of July. 86 militants were killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters.