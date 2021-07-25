Yami Gautam starts shooting for the film ‘Lost’ in Kolkata

Yami Gautam’s next investigative thriller ‘Lost’ has begun the shooting in Kolkata. She made the announcement on her social media today. Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey will also appear in the film which will be released in 2022.

Lost, as defined by Yami, is a hard-hitting and exciting story. She posted a photo of the clapperboard on her Instagram handle today, among with a photo of herself with the caption, ‘The shot is set. The journey kickstarts ? #Lost shooting begins!’

The film will be directed by National Award-Winning Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and will be primarily shot in places around Kolkata and Purulia to depict the underbelly of an urban city.

It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter’s character. The actress arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to begin filming for the film.

Aside from ‘Lost,’ Yami will next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police,’ a horror comedy. Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor also star in the Pavan Kirpalani-directed film.